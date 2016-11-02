Gang member pleads guilty to gun charge

Pedro “Perico” Garcia, a member of the Brown Pride Locos street gang who was on probation for racketeering convictions, has pleaded guilty after being found in possession of a gun.
In December 2007, Garcia was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading to charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering. Garcia and three other fellow gang members had taken plea deals in their cases.
Garcia was released from prison on Dec. 1, 2014, after completing his sentence and was placed on probation.
On Nov. 9, 2015, law enforcement found a loaded 9mm pistol, various types of 9mm and .45-caliber ammunition, and drug paraphernalia during a compliance search of his home, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Garcia, 34, has pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He will be sentenced Jan. 26.
He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Florida Department of Corrections Probation & Parole Field Service Office and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office worked together to bring the case against Garcia. The case is part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program, a nationwide effort to reduce gun-violence.
In 2007, Garcia was one of nine men arrested as part of an effort by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to use racketeering laws to target the most violent gang members.
Garcia’s criminal history includes prior convictions for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, possession of cocaine and three counts of attempted burglary of a structure.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
