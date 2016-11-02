Family violence warrant sweep in Sarasota yields 10 arrests

In the third week of October, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office participated in a national warrant sweep as one of 441 law enforcement agencies that took part in the 14th annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail.
The event was originally organized out of Clackamas County in Oregon.
By partnering with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Sarasota Police’s Street Crimes Unit, the group attempted to serve 40 warrants locally, but ended up making 10 arrests, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
One of those arrests was of a felon with 66 prior arrests.
Across the country, 6,157 family violence warrants were attempted and 1,202 were served, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Sarasota Sgt. Chris Perez said in a video that the sweep didn’t just look at domestic violence crimes, but everything that encompasses family abuse like child neglect or not paying child support.
“The goal of this operation is to obviously show people who are victims of domestic violence or family crimes in general that they have a voice that we in the sheriff’s office and police community as a whole are out there enforcing this daily,” Perez said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments