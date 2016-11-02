Driver of school bus with students on board cited for careless driving

A school bus driver with six elementary school students on board was cited with careless driving after rear-ending a car at an intersection Wednesday morning.
Toni Parker, 61, was behind a 27-year-old Sarasota driver of a Nissan Altima at the southbound intersection of U.S. 41 and Granada Boulevard in North Port around 8:04 a.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The Altima driver drove forward then stopped to yield to U.S. 41 traffic, but Parker did not stop fast enough and hit the back of the Altima.
Parker was headed to Glenallen Elementary School but no children were injured. Parker’s 67-year-old passenger had minor injuries.
The driver of the Altima was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s North Port campus to treat minor injuries.
