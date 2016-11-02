Sheriff’s office looking for strong arm robbery suspects

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a strong armed robbery early Wednesday.
At about 1:14 a.m. in Nokomis, a black motorcycle with two men on it pulled up to the victim who was walking near the cemetery on Colonia Lane. According to the victim, they beat him up, stole his wallet and drove away east on Colonia Lane toward Albee Farm Road.
The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a black jacket and a white button-down shirt and the passenger was wearing a black t-shirt.
Anyone with information can contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations at 941-861-4900. People with information can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477, visit www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com or text TIP109 with a text message to CRIMES (274637).
