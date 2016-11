Child molester from Bradenton sentenced to 30 years in prison

1:44 Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters in Dade City Pause

0:26 Police officer pulls elderly woman from car fire

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

1:17 Parrish woman is nearly 90 and can ride a bicycle between 14 and 16 miles an hour

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater

2:42 Jones Potato Farm wins state agriculture environmental leadership award

0:35 Hillary Clinton supporters wait for her arrival in Dade City

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy