Child molester from Bradenton sentenced to 30 years in prison

A Bradenton man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after taking a plea deal in separate cases against him for molesting and raping several children.
On Friday, Michael Ready, 43, pleaded no contest to a slew of charges in the four cases against him. Ready was ordered to serve 30 years prison in concurrent sentences by Circuit Judge Susan Maulucci.
He was convicted of:
▪ Four counts of sexual battery on a child older than 12 years old but less than 18 years old by a person in custodial authority.
▪ Four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12 years old or older but less than 16 years old by someone over 18 years old.
▪ Four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child less than 12 years old.
▪ One count of attempted sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old.
▪ One count of soliciting a sexual act by a person in custodial authority.
▪ One count of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.
Ready will be required to register as a sexual predator and a sex offender when he is released from prison as result of his convictions.
Ready was first arrested April 16, 2015, and charged with a single count of lewd and lascivious molestation. Two of his other victims, now adults, were prompted by his arrest to disclose the abuse they had suffered. Both victims told investigators they had kept the sexual abuse secret because Ready told them no one would believe them.
The victims were known to Ready.
Ready had been scheduled to stand trial in the cases during the two-week trial period that begins Nov. 28.
Ready has previously served two prison sentences. In December 2011, Ready was released from prison after serving nearly three years for a grand-theft conviction from Sarasota. In November 2005, he was released from prison after serving more than six years for convictions for trafficking in amphetamines and resisting arrest with violence.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
