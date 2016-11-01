Another big drug bust. But it wasn’t heroin.

A Bradenton man with an extensive criminal history has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Darryl R. Hall Jr., 31, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine between 28 and 200 grams and driving with a suspended license habitual offender. He is being held at the Sarasota County jail on bonds totaling $101,500.
At about 1:20 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy pulled a car over in the 6000 block of North Tamiami Trail because because of a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report. As the deputy approached the car, he could smell burnt marijuana, he reported.
Using his window tint meter the deputy confirmed that the tints were darker than Florida statute allows. When asked for identification, Hall told the deputy he didn’t have any identification and that his license was suspended, which the deputy was able to confirm.
Because he had smelled burnt marijuana, the deputy searched Hall car without resistance from him. Inside the compartment in the arm rest of the back seat, the deputy found a plastic baggie with a methamphetamine rock weighing 77.4 grams.
Hall's extensive criminal history in Sarasota County includes arrests for armed robbery, sale of cocaine and battery, according to the sheriff’s office.
