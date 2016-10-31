Crime

October 31, 2016 10:56 AM

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver identified

By Hannah Morse

Myakka City

The pedestrian that was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday was identified as 41-year-old Clarence Herbert Johnson of Temple Terrace, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of what’s suspected to be a Ford Super Duty pickup truck or van was traveling westbound on State Road 64 East toward South West Oak Point Drive around 1:47 a.m.

Johnson was walking eastbound on the westbound lane of State Road 64 East when he was struck and killed.

Anyone with information can contact FHP at 941-751-8350 or visit the FHP Bradenton office at 5023 53rd Ave. E.

