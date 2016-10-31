Fatal hit-and-run crash closes state highway

A pedestrian is dead and State Road 64 is closed after a hit-and-run crash early Monday near the Manatee-Hardee county line, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash, which was reported at 1:47 a.m., happened in the 42700 block of State Road 64, between Southwest Oak Point Drive and Taylor Road, in Myakka City, according to the FHP website.
MANATEE COUNTY: ON STATE ROAD 64, EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND CLOSED FOR CRASH.— FL511 Southwest (@fl511_southwest) October 31, 2016
SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE.
The car that fled the scene is suspected to be a 2009 or newer Ford Super Duty pickup truck. The pedestrian who died was 41.
FHP and the Florida Department of Transportation warned motorists the highway was closed in both directions and advised them to use alternate routes.
FHP said eastbound motorists can take South Duette Road north to State Road 62, State Road 62 to Fort Green Ona Road and Fort Green Ona Road south to State Road 64.
Westbound motorists can Fort Green Ona Road north to State Road 62, State Road 62 west to South Duette Road and South Duette Road to State Road 64.
Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact Florida Highway Patrol Corp. Cloud at 239-938-1800 ext. 3.
