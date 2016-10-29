Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Oct. 29, 2016

Marcos Norberto Villanustre, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, $3,000 bond.
Tierra Takole Burney, violate injunction stalking, aggravated battery/domestic, no bond.
Yelson Matamoros-Quinonez, contempt of court not answering summons/theft, $1,000 bond.
Christopher Cranford, bond forfeiture/revocation, aggravated assault, $5,000 bond.
Sherica Garvin, sale of rock cocaine, $10,000 bond.
Necole Denise Stephens, violation of community control/probation/aggravated battery, no bond.
Juan Raul Borjas-Gaitan, DUI with person less than 18, operating motor vehicle without license, $620 bond.
Auner Nelson Soto-Escalante, DUI alcohol or drugs, operating motor vehicle without license, $620 bond.
Andrew Wallace Braaten, DUI alcohol or drugs, $500 bond.