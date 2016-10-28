Police investigation yields 10 arrests for narcotics sales

Following a two-month narcotics investigation, the Bradenton Police Department has arrested 10 Bradenton residents for selling narcotics like heroin, cocaine and marijuana.
The Bradenton Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted four search warrants on Thursday, including the 2000 block of 12th Street West, the 200 block of 12th Avenue West and the 1500 block of 14th Street West, according to a press release.
Those arrested and their charges are as follows:
- Calvin M. Dawes, 29, was arrested for one count of obstruction.
- Sherica Garvin, 26, was arrested for three counts of the sale of heroin.
- Aaron Martin, 20, was arrested for paraphernalia possession.
- Kenya S. Pinkney, 24, was arrested for marijuana possession.
- Samuel Silas, 26, was arrested for paraphernalia possession.
- India C. Turner, 29, was arrested with pending charges of marijuana possession.
- Noel Joshua Wade, 36, was arrested for two counts of the sale of heroin, one count each for possession of marijuana, cocaine and synthetic marijuana.
- Ra’Keese Waters, 20, was arrested for one count of the sale of heroin.
- Rodney Waters, 22, was arrested with pending charges of synthetic marijuana possession.
- Karlton Williams, 45, was arrested for two counts of the sale of cocaine.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments