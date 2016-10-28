Man faces 420 years in prison after downloading child porn

A Venice man found guilty of possessing 28 child pornography videos now faces life in prison.
Daniel Muldowney, 29, was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of 28 counts of possession of child pornography after a three-day long trial. He faces up to 420 years prison.
Muldowney will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
“We are very happy with the verdict. Where there is a demand there will be a supply. We are committed to vigorous prosecution of those in our community that demand child pornography. We want to thank the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office for their diligent investigation,” Assistant State Attorney Brooke Kernan said in an issued statement.
Muldowney was arrested on Jan. 28, after detectives, who had obtained a search warrant, searched his home in the 200 block of Lorraine Avenue and conducted a forensic scan of his laptop which uncovered 40 images or videos, all determined to be child pornography. Several other computers and electronic storage devices were also found.
Detectives first were alerted to Muldowney when they identified three IP addresses that had been traced to his mother and had been used to download 218 files that had previously been identified as child pornography. Through their investigation, detectives were able to learn that Muldowney lived with his mother.
After his arrest, Muldowney gave detectives a full confession and cooperated with their investigation.
The children depicted in the pornographic files ranged as young as toddlers to about 14 years old.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
