Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Oct. 28, 2016

Dennis Simmons, domestic battery, possession of cannabis, no bond.
William Hughes, domestic battery, no bond.
Raymond Niedz, drug possession, $500 bond.
Jason Hepp, contempt of court, bond forfeitures, $5,240 bond.
Dionne Rodgers, out-of-county warrant, no bond.
Steven Chambers, contempt of court, $250 bond.
Richard Garcia, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license/no tag, $240 bond.
Brandon Westfall, probation violation/petit theft, $3,000 bond.
Jason Hepp, bond/forfeitures, $3,120 bond.