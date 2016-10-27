Sarasota detectives looking for knife-wielding robber

The Sarasota County Sheriff’ Office is looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store with a six-inch knife Wednesday night.
At around 9:50 p.m., the suspect, who wore a black hoodie and jeans, entered the USA Mini Mart at 3621 S. Tuttle Ave., according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim said the suspect demanded money with a six-inch knife and fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as standing between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall and having a medium build.
Anyone with information can contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or going online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Comments