He robbed bars, and now faces life behind them

A Bradenton man has been found guilty by a federal court jury of armed robbery and firearms charges related to the hold-ups of three bars in Manatee County.
Troy Markeith Griffin, 38, was found guilty of conspiring to commit armed robbery, armed robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of an armed robbery, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Griffin will be sentenced Feb. 7. He faces up to life in prison.
Griffin, along with four co-conspirators that include his son and nephew, robbed the Oasis Bar, Bubbas Too and the Three Oaks Bar in Manatee County and later the the Twin Horse Saloon in Pinellas County, before being apprehended.
During their last armed robbery before being arrested, the robbers went into the Twin Horse Saloon just after midnight and robbed the patrons and employees of cash and cell phones. They held guns to the bartender’s head throughout the robbery and beat the patrons with a pool stick.
As deputies were arriving, two of the suspects ran toward their getaway vehicle and Griffin Sr., the driver, took deputies on a high speed chase before eventually being stopped and arrested. The four others tried to run away, but were caught with the assistance of a K9 unit.
The string of armed robberies took place in September and October 2015.
All five were were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 4, 2015. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office worked with the FBI on the case.
Griffin’s co-conspirators had already pleaded guilty to their charges and are also awaiting sentencing.
▪ Troy Markeith Griffin, Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of crime of violence. He faces up to live plus a consecutive 20-year sentence. He will sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Jan 24.
▪ Tevin Jamar Marketh Major pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of crime of violence. He faces up to live plus a consecutive 20-year sentence. He also will be sentenced Jan. 24.
▪ Craig Demetrio Koonce pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of crime of violence. He faces up to life plus a consecutive 20-year sentence. He will sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6.
▪ Juwaan Roberts pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. He faces up to 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
