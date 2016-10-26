Mom charged in death of son will stand trial just before Christmas

A Bradenton woman charged in the death of her 4-year-old son is scheduled to stand trial the week before Christmas.
Alexander Marr was already dead when deputies and paramedics arrived at about noon April 12, 2015, after being called to a duplex in the 700 block of 59th Avenue Terrace West, where the boy lived with his mother, Dianna Marr, and her live-in boyfriend, Trevor Cardarelle. It was his fourth birthday.
Alexander’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy determined he suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso.
Cardarelle, 27, and Marr, 33, were each charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence.
Earlier this month, a jury found Cardarelle guilty of the lesser included charge of culpable negligence. He was immediately sentenced by Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll to the maximum penalty of 60 days in jail for the second-degree misdemeanor and given credit for time served.
Marr has been out on jail since last year on a $15,000 bond while she awaits trial.
On Wednesday morning, Carroll stressed to all those involved the case the case will take priority over other cases during the trial week of Dec. 19.
“To have jurors go through that the week of Christmas, and even more importantly (Alexander’s sister) to have to go through that in the trial where she is going to be testifying against her birth mother during the week of Christmas, is not something that I really want happen,” Assistant State Attorney Garrett Franzen said.
Carroll said he understood and that it was not something he particularly wanted to do, either.
“I don’t think anybody wants to do it that week, but that’s what I have,” the judge said.
Franzen added the timing of the trial had been his concern when the case was delayed in October because the defense claimed it needed more time to prepare, and the psychological and emotional effects that it would have on the girl if she had to testify just days before Christmas.
“If I could something about the trial periods, I would,” Carroll said. “I just cannot grant a continuance on that basis.”
Carroll questioned the attorneys about whether there had been a plea offer made in the case.
“Nobody has approached us about what they’d like to potentially plead to. ... At this point the state has not extended an offer, and wasn’t planning to,” Franzen said.
Cardarelle is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation, in related cases. He is being held without bond until he faces those charges, scheduled to go to trial during week of Dec. 19.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
