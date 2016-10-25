7 arrested at nuisance house in Sarasota

Seven people were arrested Oct. 20 on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant at a Venice home on Thursday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The suspects arrested are: Jacqueline Smith, 48; Chadwick Earnest, 34; James Allen, 55; Karen Wallace, 51; Erin Trivane, 43; Michael Scovil, 49; and Samantha Parrish, 27.
According to a release, Special Investigation Section detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 100 block of Clemson Road, a home well-known to law enforcement. At approximately 9 a.m. Oct. 20, 11 people left the residence while detectives began their investigation. The sheriff’s office said a search of the home and a vehicle parked in the driveway revealed various amounts of methamphetamine and prescription pills including Hydrocodone and Buprenorphine. Drug paraphernalia was also found, including glass pipes, syringes, plastic bags and scales. Of the 11 people inside the home, deputies said seven were arrested.
Smith was charged with maintaining a nuisance dwelling, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said she was released Friday on $2,000 bond.
Earnest, who deputies said is a prolific offender, is charged with maintaining a nuisance dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, Buprenorphine, Hydrocodone, and drug paraphernalia. He was released Friday on $5,000 bond.
Allen was charged with violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody without bond, the sheriff’s office said.
Wallace was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Deputies said she remains in custody on $5,500 bond.
Trivane was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was released Thursday on $500 bond, according to the release.
Scovil was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and remains in custody on $500 bond.
Parrish was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear for fraudulent use of credit card and theft of credit Card. She was also released Friday on $15,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
