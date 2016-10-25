Rewards increase for arrest in teen’s murder

The total amount of rewards for the arrest of Da’Quan Gaskin is now up to $8,000.
The Gold Star Club of Manatee County put up a $5,000 reward on top of Crime Stoppers’ $3,000 for information that will lead to Gaskin’s arrest, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Gaskin is an 18-year-old Palmetto High senior who is wanted by the sheriff’s office for the Oct. 2 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Alexander Anderson.
He is described as having short hair, a thin build, pierced nose and being 5-feet 10-inches.
Anyone with information can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 ext. 2519 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
Comments