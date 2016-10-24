Student charged with beating teacher, sheriff’s deputy

A Lee Middle School teacher suffered minor injuries and a deputy a sprained ankle after a student became physically violent with them, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The 12-year-old student was arrested and charged with battery on a school board employee, battery on law enforcement and resisting arrest.
The student was being disciplined by the teacher for having her cell phone out during school, according to a release. She put the phone on the ground and the teacher picked it up to take it away from her. Deputies said the student then grabbed her teacher’s arms and dug her fingernails into her hand while trying to take her cell phone back.
The teacher suffered some minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
The student was calmed down and brought into an office. A deputy conducted his investigation, placed his hand on the student’s arm and told her to place her hands behind her back because she was under arrest. Deputies said the student pulled her arm away and she began to physically resist the deputy by kicking him in both legs, ankles, and by stomping on his feet.
The sheriff’s office said the student was uninjured and transported to the juvenile booking facility. The deputy was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital for pain in his right ankle. He was treated and released for a sprained ankle, according to the release.
“The incident will be handled in accordance with our code of student conduct,” Manatee County School District spokesman Mike Barber said, declining to comment further.
Meghin Delaney, education reporter, contributed to this report.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
Comments