Boy, 14, shot in knee

A 14-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 6000 block of 34th Street West in Bradenton around 1:51 p.m. Sunday after a call was made that the boy was shot in the knee. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The boy told deputies that the shooter was an acquaintance of his, but no reason for the shooting was given, according to the sheriff’s office. No arrest has been made.
