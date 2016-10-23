Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Oct. 23, 2016

Liam Raul Moniz, out-of-county warrant for theft 300-5,000, $18,000 bond
Rael Aguilar Lopez, carjacking without firearm or weapon, no bond
Gerald Alan Doss, aggravated assault, $9,000 bond
Alexander Rafael Mancera-Surmaiz, possession of controlled substance without prescription, $9,500
Clayton Andrew Shaffer, possession of controlled substance without prescription, $5,500 bond
Fanny Jannette Acosta, resisting detention from public lodge operator, $500 bond
Johnathan Terrell Porter, battery, no bond
Lidia Mendoza-Ordonez, resisting detention from lodging operator, $500 bond