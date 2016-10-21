A man asked a child to get into his car. Now the sheriff’s office is investigating.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious incident outside of a Boys and Girls Club after school Wednesday.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, around 4:05 p.m. an older orange Lincoln four-door car pulled up behind a 13-year-old Lee Middle School student at the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 34th Street West.
The man — who is described as being 30 to 35 years old, has short dark hair, a goatee, many tattoos on his arms and was wearing a black T-shirt — asked the girl to get into his car.
The girl ran to the Boys and Girls Club, and the suspect drove away westbound on 53rd Avenue West.
The school resource officer at the middle school was notified, as well as the principal and the Manatee County School District. The sheriff’s office Child Protection Investigation Division was called Friday for a follow-up.
Anyone with information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office by calling 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
