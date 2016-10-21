Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run

The woman who was hit by a car on Gulf Gate Drive Tuesday evening died of her injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
Lynn Taylor, 61, of Sarasota, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after she was walking in an unknown direction and was struck by a hit-and-run car.
She died Wednesday.
FHP troopers are still looking for the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle. Anyone with information can contact trooper Christopher Chan at 941-492-5850 or the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
