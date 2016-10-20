Bradenton duo charged after child is burned

A pair from Bradenton waited five hours to treat a child’s second-degree burn wounds that he got from a hot shower, and were subsequently charged with child abuse, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Cayla L. Zarvas and Dennis E. Zipprian, both 24, were arrested on child neglect charges Monday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Zipprian was taking care of Zarvas’ child while she worked at Pizza Hut on Oct. 14. Since Zipprian said during an interview that the child couldn’t stand on his own, he took a shower with the child. He said the water was warm but not hot when he left the child unattended in the shower to towel off and get dressed in another room.
Zipprian said he heard the child cry, but he left him unattended for five to seven minutes. According to the affidavit, when he returned to the bathroom, Zipprian said that the water was hot and the child had blistering burns all over his body.
The child was taken to Zarvas’ work where Zipprian showed her the burns, although she said in an interview that she did not see them, according to the affidavit. The pair returned to Zarvas’ house to further look at the wounds, and then took a trip to Walmart because they said they thought they could treat the burns themselves.
The child was left in the running car for 20 minutes while they shopped, where their purchases included burn cream, gauze pads, Cheerios, popcorn and milk.
It wasn’t until five hours after the child was burned that the pair took the child to Tampa General Hospital, where he stayed for three days.
Second-degree burns had already formed into blisters.
Zipprian is being held at the Manatee County jail on a $75,000 bond, while Zarvas is being held on a $51,000 bond after probation violation charges were added Tuesday.
