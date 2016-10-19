Woman’s car struck by bullet on U.S. 301 in Manatee

A woman’s car was struck by a bullet while she driving down U.S. 301, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Between about 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 60-year-old woman was traveling north in the 3200 block of U.S. 301 when she heard a loud noise outside her vehicle, according to a news release.
The woman later discovered what appeared to be damage to her passenger door from a bullet, deputies reported. The bullet, which didn’t penetrate the vehicle, was not recovered.
There were no injures reported.
