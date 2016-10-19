Brandy the dog found safe

A dog that went missing Wednesday when the car it was in was stolen has been found safe and returned to its owner.
Brandy, a chihuahua/poodle mix, was inside her owner’s car at 4400 State Road 64 East. The owner left the car running with Brandy inside, and an unknown suspect then stole the car while the car was still running.
Police believe the suspect tossed the dog out of the car somewhere on State Road 64. Police recovered the car, but posted on Facebook that Brandy was missing.
Later, police updated the post to say Brandy had been found and was returned to her family.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9309 or at 941-932-9305.
Comments