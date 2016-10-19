Gang member charged with fentanyl possession

A 19-year-old member of the gang Team No Sleep was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of more than 50 grams of fentanyl, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Dorian Gilmer, of Bradenton, attempted to escape arrest around 8 a.m. in the 5600 block of 19th Street West but was captured by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
A warranted search of his residence resulted in the finding of two handguns, one of them stolen, and 51 grams of the deadly painkiller fentanyl.
Gilmer faces charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Fentanyl is powerful pain medication that, as of late, has either been used to cut heroin supplies or been passed off as heroin itself. Last year, Manatee County was the fentanyl death capital of Florida.
