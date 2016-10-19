Who shot a 17-year-old boy? The sheriff’s office wants to know

A 17-year-old boy was found late Tuesday with a gunshot wound, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to a random shooting call in the 5400 block of 24th Street West. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
No arrests have been made and the sheriff’s office is still investigating.
Anyone with information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
