Sheriff’s office has responded to nearly 900 overdoses this year; 60 were fatal

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has already responded to nearly 900 suspected heroin or heroin-related overdoses this year as authorities continue to go after drug dealers and suppliers.
From those 891 calls, 60 have resulted in deaths, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
In Manatee County last year, heroin was found at least partially responsible for 45 deaths, while fentanyl was in 77 cases, according to the Medical Examiners Commission’s annual report. Manatee County has been Florida’s epicenter of the heroin and fentanyl epidemic, with dealers cutting fentanyl — a pain killer 100 times more powerful than morphine — into the heroin supply or passing it off as heroin.
This past summer, as another spike of overdoses began to affect the area, investigators discovered that dealers were cutting some heroin supplies with carfentanil — a synthetic form of fentanyl that is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine and is used as a tranquilizer to subdue large, exotic animals such as rhinos, elephants and hippos.
“The public needs to be aware that fentanyl and carfentanil are being mixed with heroin or sometimes sold as heroin,” sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow said in an issued statement. “Fentanyl and carfentanil are much stronger than heroin and are attributed to many of the fatal overdoses.”
Detectives with sheriff’s office Special Investigations Division have been working to find the sources of the drugs, haven conducted numerous investigations in recent months focused on illegal drug sales. As a result of the numerous operations, undercover detectives have purchased heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and carfentanil resulting in 79 arrests on 264 charges.
Recent drug-related arrests in Manatee County
▪ David Demichael, 60, four counts of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Stephanie Riffe, 33, sale of rock cocaine, prostitution, possession of rock cocaine
▪ Victorino Gomez, 36, armed trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam, possession of dilaudid
▪ Nicole Debona, 38, sale of rock cocaine, felony prostitution, resisting without violence, possession of paraphernalia
▪ Kathy Deloach, 21, prostitution, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine
▪ Shalamar Petrarca, 29, possession of rock cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, prostitution, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Amburr Lucius, 29, four count of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Jimmy Green, 39, four counts of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Tracy Mitchell, 51, two counts of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Samantha Epperson, 28, possession of rock cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia
▪ Antoine Waiters, 37, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana
▪ Anthony Barber, 27, sale of heroin, five counts of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Thomas McBride, 29, three counts of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Arthur Jones, 56, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Jeremiah Kelley, 29, three counts of sale of rock cocaine, sale of heroin
▪ Sam Casimir Jr., 21, possession of rock cocaine
▪ Jean Merime, 29, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
▪ Billy J. Washington, 27, sale of cocaine, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Latisha Taylor, 28, possession of cocaine
▪ Zachary Benoit, 30, sale of rock cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, principal to sale of rock cocaine
▪ Jeffrey Staab, 55, sale of rock cocaine, driving while license suspended
▪ Billy Anderson, 40, sale of heroin
▪ Patricia Baez, 34, four counts of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Mardy Bryant, 50, four counts of sale of rock cocaine, sale of heroin
▪ Augustus McGriff, 27, possession with Intent to sell cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of rock cocaine
▪ Noel Wade, 36, possession of rock cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia
▪ Treadis Jones, 33, sale of rock cocaine, sale of heroin
▪ Broderick Marshall, 40, two count of sale of heroin, two counts of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Elizabeth Reyes, 37, possession with intent to sell rock cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, adderall, dillaudid, buprenorphine, suboxone, xanax, trafficking in heroin
▪ Jamel Matthews, 26, armed trafficking heroin, armed trafficking oxycodone, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, three counts of child neglect
▪ Louis E. Rue, 45, four counts of sale of rock cocaine, sale of marijuana, two counts of sale of heroin, sale of methamphetamine
▪ Kasielyn Baker, 19, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Hope Easterly, 40, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Albert Martin, 65, two counts of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Kirby Riley, 32, sale of fentanyl within 1000 feet of a church, possession of fentanyl, two counts of resisting without violence, felony driving while license suspended
▪ Francisco Gonzalez, 47, sale of heroin
▪ Derrick Keno Jr., 24, sale of crack cocaine within 1000 feet of a convenience store, two counts of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Victor Berrones, 31, sale of marijuana, two counts of sale of heroin, sale of fentanyl, sale of dilaudid
▪ Brandyn Phillips, 19, sale of heroin
▪ Jose Perez, 37, sale of heroin, felony driving while license suspended
▪ Robert Harrell, 28, three counts of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Ezekiel Garza, 31, three counts of felony driving while license suspended, two counts of sale of heroin, sale of heroin within 1000 feet of a convenience store
▪ Heriberto Rodriguez, 61, three counts of sale of heroin
▪ Tito Reyes, 41, possession with the intent to sell rock cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, adderall, dillaudid, buprenorphine, suboxone, xanax, trafficking in heroin
▪ Corey Wagoner, 25, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Mikal Carnagie, 23, possession of heroin with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a church, Possession of fentanyl with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a church, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended
▪ Yesinia Crumity, 28, armed trafficking in heroin, armed trafficking in oxycodone, possession of marijuana, three counts of child neglect
▪ Shawn Belton, 24, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Bobby Harper, 22, possession of fentanyl, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude, tampering with evidence, no valid driver’s license
▪ Everett Edwards, 48, sale of heroin
▪ Aaron Yarn, 22, sale of heroin
▪ Jamie Hill, 26, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Chauncey Kennon, 55, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Jason Capps, 38, two counts of sale of heroin
▪ Brandy Keckler, 33, sale of heroin
▪ Faheem Nelson, 23, three counts of sale of heroin, two counts of possession of controlled a substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell fentanyl, possession of powder cocaine, possession of rock cocaine
▪ Kenneth Corbett, 63, two counts of sale of rock cocaine, two counts of sale of heroin
▪ Patrick Martin, 58, two counts of sale of rock cocaine, sale of heroin
▪ Kelly, Frederick, 33, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Hector Melendez, 46, sale of fentanyl
▪ Craig Poole, 32, four counts of sale of rock cocaine, driving while license suspended
▪ Rachel Whitfield, 28, felony prostitution, possession of rock cocaine, possession of powder cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia
▪ Breon Chism, 26, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Brandi Elwell, 28, three counts of sale of rock cocaine, sale of heroin
▪ Fabrian Thomas, 37, armed trafficking in heroin over 28 grams, possession of firearm by felon, possession of ammunition by felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance
▪ Alex Dunbar, 36, two counts of sale of rock cocaine, fleeing to elude, driving while license suspended
▪ Tereza Gonzalez, 47, principal sale of fentanyl, sale of fentanyl
▪ Donald Murray, 60, sale of rock cocaine
▪ Thomas Holdernes, 28, sale of rock cocaine, two counts of sale of fraudulent substance
▪ Branden Sanders, 20, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, child abuse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
▪ Jarvaris McCants, 22, five counts of sale of heroin, three counts of sale of rock cocaine, driving while license suspended, aggravated fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of an accident
▪ Tredis Jones, 33, four counts of heroin, two counts of sale of rock cocaine
▪ Kevin Washington, 25, sale of carfentanil
▪ Tony Collins, 39, two counts of sale of carfentanil, felony driving while license suspended, delivery of paraphernalia
▪ Paul Thomas III, 28, sale of rock cocaine, sale of heroin
▪ Deandrick Bacon, 39, trafficking in heroin, sale of heroin and fentanyl within a 1,000 feet of a church
▪ Alowishes Dula Scott, 39, trafficking in cocaine
▪ Rashanda Spates, 39, sale of heroin and fentanyl within a 1,000 feet of a church
▪ Edwin Gonzalez, 38, two counts of trafficking in heroin
▪ Michael Taylor, armed distribution of carfentanil
