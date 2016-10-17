Police seize drugs, guns in raid on house

Officers found drugs, guns and $2,500 during a raid of a suspected drug house in Sarasota, according to police.
Responding to reports that drugs were being sold out of a house in the 1900 block of 28th Street, officers executing a search warrant found 221.9 gramsof marijuana, 26 pills of hydromorphone, trace amounts, two guns, numerous high-capacity magazines for the guns and $2,500 in cash, according to a news release.
Officers also arrested Elijiata Williams, who lives in the residence.
Williams, 30, faces numerous drug and weapons charges, as well as charges for violation probation for previous drug-related convictions, according to police.
