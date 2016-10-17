FHP looks for hit-and-run driver who hurt bicyclist

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured a bicyclist in Bradenton on Monday morning.
About 7:18 a.m., the 18-year-old bicyclist was stopped southbound on the sidewalk at 14th Street West and Orlando Avenue, near the Chick-Fil-A restaurant. The crosswalk traffic signal cycled for the bicyclist to travel southbound in the crosswalk. As he was crossing, he was hit by a car traveling westbound on Orlando Avenue, according to a FHP website.
The motorist then made a right turn heading northbound on 14th Street West.
The bicyclist suffered what FHP described as minor injuries.
The vehicle was described as a possible older model, red Toyota Celica. Information about the driver was unknown, according to FHP.
Anyone with information can call FHP at 239-936-1800.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
