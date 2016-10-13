Case against man in 4-year-old’s death to go to jury

The case against a Bradenton man charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son will go to a jury Friday.
At about noon April 12, 2015, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a duplex in the 700 block of 59th Avenue Terrace West, where Alexander Marr lived with his mother, Dianna Marr, and her live-in boyfriend, Trevor Cardarelle.
Alexander was dead when authorities arrived at the home that spring day, which was his fourth birthday.
The boy’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy determined that he suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso.
Cardarelle, 27, and Marr, 33, each are charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence. Cardarelle was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation.
He has been held without bond at the Manatee County jail since he was first arrested April 12, 2015, on the charge of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, which violated his probation for a grand theft conviction.
If convicted on all counts, Cardarelle faces up 30 years prison.
The state and the defense rested their cases on Thursday. The trial reconvenes at 9:15 a.m. Friday, and jurors will hear closing arguments from both sides.
Robert Tate, a friend of Cardarelle’s, testified that Cardarelle had come over to his home alone sometime between 4 and 6 p.m. before Alexander was found dead, and had left for about 30 minutes sometime between 8 and 9:30 p.m.
“He conveyed to me that he had to go pick up his girlfriend and I think, I want to say the kids at the baby sitter and take them home,” Tate said.
Cardarelle came back and stayed until sometime between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., Tate told defense attorney Greg Lansky. “I can give you an approximate time. I am not watching the clock when I am having cocktails,” Tate said.
Assistant State Attorney Garrett Franzen asked Tate about Cardarelle coming and going from his home a few different times that day.
“I’m pretty sure he was there until he had to go, I think if memory serves me correct, he had to go pick up his girlfriend, I think the kids were at the baby sitter,” Tate answered.
Franzen asked Tate to confirm the time periods and the date.
“It was the date before the incident happened,” Tate said. “I was drinking some cocktails, and that is the only reason why my time frame is kind of off. I wasn’t sitting there watching the clock, I was enjoying an old friend, enjoying some drinks.”
Cardarelle’s adopted parents also took the stand in his defense on Thursday afternoon, Tate said. Mary Ann and Jeff Cardarelle both testified to having seen Alexander four times in the week leading up to his death.
His parents also denied seeing that Alexander had any bruises or marks on his body when he went into their pool.
Before and after the defense presented it’s case, attorney Adam Bantner argued that Cardarelle should be acquitted because the state had failed to rule out any other theories of innocence — specifically that Marr had been solely responsible — in order to charge him with manslaughter by culpable negligence.
“What about the statement that is attributed to him that his life is over?” Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll asked.
Bantner responded, “I don’t think that proves anything.”
Carroll denied the motion for an acquittal saying the state had presented some competent evidence. He also found that Franzen had persuasively argued that Cardarelle had been in a caregiver role.
Marr, 33, is out of jail on a $15,000 bond. She is set to stand trial beginning Dec. 19. The new attorney assigned to her case asked for the trial to be delayed because she needed additional time to prepare.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments