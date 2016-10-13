Investigators seeking suspect into one recent homicide, clues in another

Detectives are still searching for the suspect in one recent fatal shooting, while they continue to look for information regarding another.
Palmetto High School senior Da’Quan Lavonte Gaskin is wanted in the fatal shooting of Alexander Anderson, 18. Detectives have been searching for Gaskin for a week since identifying him as a suspect and obtaining a warrant signed by a judge charging him with second-degree murder.
Gaskin, 18, is said to be about 5-feet-10 inches tall, has a thin build, short hair and a nose piercing.
Anderson’s body was spotted late Oct. 2 by a motorist driving in the 2000 block of First Avenue East lying on the east side of the road in a pool of blood. The teen had been shot several times in his upper body.
Members of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigative Unit are continuing to search for Gaskin as they also work to determine what led to the fatal shooting of Charles E. Saffore Jr. No additional details in either case are being released currently, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow on Thursday.
On Sept. 29, deputies responded to a report of a man down and found Saffore, 36, dead from at least one gunshot at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Oneco.
Saffore had a gun in his possession when his body was found.
Rewards totaling up to $8,000 are being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Saffore’s slaying. Rewards is in this case were increased from the standard $3,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers, after the Gold Star Club of Manatee County offered an additional $5,000.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments