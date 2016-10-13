Woman killed as pickup truck crashes into Florida home

A woman was killed Thursday morning when a pickup truck crashed into a home in Lakeland.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Orange Valley Drive near Fitzgerald Road just before 5 a.m.
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said 24-year-old Ryan Tallent of Plant City was driving the truck when it slammed into the home.
Judd said the truck plowed through a guest room in the home before going through the dining room and ending up in the kitchen. Officials have not released the name of the woman killed.
Tallent may face multiple charges including DUI manslaughter.
