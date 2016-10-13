Man found shot in Bradenton

A 38-year-old Bradenton man is in critical condition after he was found shot behind a Popeye’s early Thursday.
According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies heard gun shots in the 3000 block of 1st Street around 3:21 a.m. While patroling the area, the Manatee County Emergency Communications Center received a call about a man shot behind the fast-food restaurant.
The man was found behind an industrial building in the 3100 block of 3rd Street West and was transported to the hospital.
Anyone with information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
