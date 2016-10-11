Police aid DEA in discovery of drug stash house

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.
Federal prosecutors say the Bradenton Police Department helped make the case.
Jesus A. Barrera Guerrero, 18, of La Porte, Texas, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.
According to a plea agreement reached Friday, in August 2016, at the direction of members of a large drug trafficking organization, Barrera Guerrero delivered approximately 11 kilograms of meth to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent at a gas station in Gibsonton. He was arrested following the transaction and later led investigators to a nearby drug stash house where he had been staying. Inside the house, DEA agents found nearly 13 additional kilograms of meth and approximately 11 kilograms of cocaine.
According to a release, this case was the result of a comprehensive effort by the DEA and the Bradenton Police Department as part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.
The principal mission of the OCDETF program, according to the release, is to “identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply.”
