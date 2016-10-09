Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Oct. 9, 2016

Tamara Renee Nelson, violation of probation, $1,500 bond
Virbenson Andre, lewd and lascivious exhibition, $5,000 bond
Guillermo Boria-Gomez, DUI alchol or drugs/operating motor vehicle w/o valid license, $620 bond
Carlos Diaz, DUI alcohol or drugs/operating motor vehicle w/o valid license
Oscar Gonzalez, battery, no bond
Chase W. Fenner, burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed, $5,000 bond
Maria Isabel Costilla-Fernandez, battery, no bond
Marlena Hermin Llamas, possession/use/manufacturing of controlled substance, $8,000 bond