Bradenton man’s body found in roadway after apparent hit-and-run

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of 35-year-old Bradenton man’s body being found in the middle of road in Oneco in an apparent hit and run.
At 4:15 a.m. Saturday, troopers were called to respond to the corner of 12th Street East and 59th Avenue Circle East in Oneco after the body of a man was found in the middle of the road.
Luis Antonio Balazar Ocana was already dead when his body was discovered.
Investigators are unable to release any additional details regarding their investigation at this time, according to Lt. Greg Bueno.
They are asking anyone with any details about Balazar Ocana’s whereabouts on Friday night or Saturday morning or his death to call Cpl. James Cloud at the Florida Highway Patrol Bradenton Station at 941-751-8350.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
