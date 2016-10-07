Suspect in Bradenton bank robbery found dead

A man who authorities say robbed a Bradenton bank Tuesday afternoon was found dead of an apparent drug overdose Friday at a local motel, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Steven Smith, 47, of Bradenton, was wanted in connection with the robbery of the Fidelity Bank at 3005 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Detectives identified him with the help of bank surveillance photos.
No money from the bank robbery was recovered, authorities said.
Smith also was a suspect in an armed robbery of a Walgreens store in Sarasota, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said that at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Smith entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money, implying he had a weapon, witnesses said. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Comments