Man faces 40 child porn charges

A Bradenton man is being held in jail on bonds totaling $2.05 million after being charged with possessing child pornography, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Scott Eric Fulmer, 36, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child. He is being held at the Manatee County jail.
The investigation that led to the charges began July 7 when Bradenton police received a tip that someone was downloading and in possession of child pornography, according to a news release. Police continued to investigate over the next several weeks and on Aug. 31 searched Fulmer’s home in the 3200 block of 23rd Avenue West after obtaining a search warrant.
Anyone with information about the case can call Bradenton police detective Kevin Bunch at 941-932-9380 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an E-tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com.
