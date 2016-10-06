Bradenton man sentenced for tax, identity fraud

Ledale Johnson, 51, of Bradenton, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in federal prison on tax refund fraud and identity theft convictions. He also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Virginia Covington to pay $57,415 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
According to court documents, Johnson conspired with others in a scheme involving the filing of false tax returns that generated tax refunds, which were then downloaded onto prepaid debit cards in other people’s names, including deceased individuals. On several dates from October 2011 through March 2012, Johnson possessed and used unauthorized and counterfeit debit cards that had been loaded with fraudulent tax refunds. Funds from the fraudulent tax returns were withdrawn by Johnson at local ATMs, used to purchase money orders or spent on personal items. On two separate occasions, Johnson was found to be in possession of numerous fraudulent cards during traffic stops by law enforcement.
Johnson attempted to file fraudulent income tax returns seeking refunds of more than $250,000, and he was able to obtain nearly $58,000 in fraudulent refunds, according to court documents.
This case was investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Bradenton Police Department and the IRS.
