Cops says motorcycle thief was caught on video

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to identify a man who stole a motorcycle from a Sarasota home on Sept. 29.
Here is the sheriff’s office’s news release:
“On September 29, deputies were called to 5409 Avila Avenue for reports of a stolen motorcycle. Surveillance video from the home shows a dark-colored van with a silver stripe approach the victim's home at 9:06 a.m. The suspect is seen exiting the van, putting on a hat and blue t-shirt and approaching the victim's driveway. The suspect takes the victim's motorcycle and slowly walks it down the driveway before putting it in his van and driving away. The stolen bike is described as a 2006 black Suzuki Hayabusa Limited Edition bearing the tag 06BUSA.
Anyone with information about either vehicle involved should contact Criminal Investigations at 941-861-4900 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online atwww.sarasotacrimestoppers.com. “
