Surveillance video capture motorcycle theft

Deputies were called to Miller’s Ale House at 2800 Kenny Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m., after 29-year-old prolific offender Jacob Davis left without paying his $26.50 bar tab, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Just as patrol deputies arrived, Davis fled the parking lot in his vehicle and headed north on Cattlemen Road. With aerial assistance from the sheriff’s office Aviation Unit, patrol deputies pursued Davis until he reached dangerous speeds and then cancelled pursuit for the safety of other citizens.