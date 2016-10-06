Cops hunt for bank robbery suspect

Detectives are searching for the man they say robbed a Fidelity Bank in Bradenton on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Timothy Steven Smith, 47, is wanted in connection with the bank robbery, after detectives said were able to identify him and got a warrant for his arrest. He is said to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weigh 200 pounds NS have black gray hair and brown eyes.
Smith is also a suspect in an armed robbery of a Walgreens store in Sarasota, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
At about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the Fidelity Bank at 3005 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. The robber entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money, implying he had a weapon although it was never seen, witnesses told deputies.
The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank.
The robber then went to a Race Trac gas station across the street from the bank and started asking people for a ride. It’s believed he got a ride from someone driving a red four-door car, deputies said.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
