Rewards totaling $8,000 offered in homicide case

Rewards totaling up to $8,000 are being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Bradenton man who was found dead on a street corner in Oneco neighborhood last week.
At 6:22 a.m. Sept. 29, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man down and found Charles E. Saffore Jr., 36, dead from at least one gunshot at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Oneco.
The Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit is investigating the slaying of Saffore, who had a gun in his possession when the body was found.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that the Gold Star Club of Manatee County was offering a $5,000 reward in the case, in addition to the standard $3,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers.
“With the reward being offered, our hope is someone will step up and provide us information that leads to an arrest,” sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow said.
Since Sept. 29, detectives have received a “little bit” of information regarding what may have led up to Saffore’s death, as they try to investigate where and why Saffore was shot.
Anyone with any information about the case can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519. Or to remain anonymous and be possibly eligible for a reward, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com.
