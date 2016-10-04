Cops say man used note to rob bank

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a suspect who robbed a Fidelity Bank in Bradenton.
At approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a robbery at the Fidelity Bank at 3005 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. According to witnesses, the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank.
A weapon was implied but not seen, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect then went to a Race Trac gas station across the street from the bank and started asking people for a ride. It’s believed the suspect got a ride from someone driving a red four-door car, deputies said.
The suspect is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 to 175 pounds, with short cropped salt and pepper hair and balding on top. Deputies said the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and sunglasses. The shirt had a logo over the shirt pocket and on the back of shirt that has been identified as Manson Roofing.
Detectives have contacted Manson Roofing and the suspect apparently has no affiliation with the company, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
