Cops say man was carrying meth he got in Bradenton

Deputies, acting a tip he would be carrying a large amount of methamphetamine from Bradenton, arrested a Nokomis man on drug charges after a traffic stop, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Tactical Unit deputies stopped Jonathon Whitford, 36, in the 2300 block of Laurel Road Venice, “after investigation revealed that he would be traveling from Bradenton with an unknown amount of drugs,” a news release states.
As deputies made contact with Whitford, they found a plastic bag containing more than 23 grams of methamphetamine, according to the report.
Detectives charged Whitford with trafficking in methamphetamine. He is currently being held in the Sarasota County jail on a $50,000 bond.
