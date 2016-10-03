Pokémon Go player busted on drug charges

A 20-year-old man was arrested on drug charges while playing Pokémon Go in a Sarasota park, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Early Monday, deputies in the area of Urfer Park made contact with a parked car when they smelled the distinct odor of marijuana, according to a news release.
Pokémon Go is an app-based virtual reality game.
“As deputies approached, 20-year-old Guillermo Cava-Nunez, he explained that he was meeting his girlfriend to play the game at the park,” the release states.
After Cava-Nunez agreed to a search of his car, deputies found more than 66 Xanax bars, more than six grams of marijuana, two grams of hash oil, just under a gram of cocaine, rolling papers and a scale, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said Cava-Nunez told them the drugs were his.
Cava-Nunez, of Sarasota, was charged with possession of Xanax with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana/hash oil, possession of marijuana/less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Sarasota County jail on bonds totaling $11,500.
