Bradenton woman charged with scheme to defraud over missing PTO funds

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Bradenton woman in connection with missing funds from the Parent Teacher Organization at Sea Breeze Elementary School in Bradenton.
Jessica Ann Laureano, 29, was arrested Friday night and charged with scheme to defraud. On Aug. 29, detectives began investigating the missing funds after the school was notified by its bank that the PTO account was overdrawn, according to a news release.
Detectives discovered unauthorized activity on the account by Laureano, who was the treasurer of the PTO. Deputies said the investigation revealed 59 unauthorized transactions from Dec. 12, 2014, to June 15 totaling $6,118.
Booking information for Laureano was not immediately available on the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office website.
