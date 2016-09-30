Child molestation suspect hit with new charge

A Bradenton man who had already been in jail facing three different trials with 14 total charges of sexual battery, child molestation and giving a controlled substance to a minor, had one more charge added this week.
Michael D. Ready, 43, was re-arrested on Sept. 27 in the Manatee County jail for a molestation charge after new information was discovered through a May interview with an 8-year-old victim known to Ready.
According to the probable cause affadavit, the victim said Ready touched her inappropriately while they stayed at a Bradenton Quality Inn, telling her, “If you tell anyone I’ll hurt you.”
When a Manatee detective asked to speak with Ready about the new allegations, Ready declined, according to the affadavit.
Ready had been held at the jail on a $2.25 million bond, but this new charge keeps him in jail without bond.
He is set to stand trial starting Nov. 28.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
