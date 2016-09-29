Sheriff: Investigation leads to arrest of 15 street gang members

Manatee The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says it has busted a street gang responsible for numerous violent crimes and trafficking of heroin and other drugs.
The investigation, which started in January 2015, has resulted in the arrests of 15 people. One suspect, Keith Brooks Jr., 27, remains at large, according to a sheriff’s office news release. He is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to sell heroin and violation of probation.
The name of the gang, according to the sheriff’s office is Team no Sleep, or TNS.
Those arrested and charges are:
- Larren Wade Jr, 40, armed trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, probation violation.
- Reginald White, 24, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to sell heroin.
- John Ethridge II, 25, conspiracy to commit murder.
- Tarvin Martin, 24, armed trafficking of heroin, armed trafficking of cocaine, carrying concealed firearm, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and alprazolam, possession of marijuana.
- Paul Thomas III, 29, sale of heroin, sale of crack cocaine, trafficking in heroin.
- Brenton Coleman Jr., 24, armed trafficking in heroin, trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, fleeing to elude.
- Herbert Brooks, 21, armed trafficking in heroin.
- Markeith Laws, 21, sale of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to sell.
- Dominick Day, 24, trafficking in heroin.
- Dontay Henderson, 23, sale of a controlled substance, possession of heroin with intent to sell.
- Dorian Gilmer, 21, sale of fentanyl, sale of rock cocaine.
- Joseph Brice, 23, sale of rock cocaine.
- Larry Woodard, 21, trafficking in heroin.
- Robert Cadet, 24, sale of heroin, trafficking in heroin.
- Justin Pietarilla, 25, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed firearm.
During its investigation, the sheriff’s office said detectives seized seven guns, 109.5 grams of heroin, 30.3 grams of crack cocaine, 233.5 grams of marijuana, numerous pills and $6,000 cash.
This story will be updated.
